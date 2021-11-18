Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass bought 19,500 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $106,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 230,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

ASPU stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

