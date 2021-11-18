Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 589,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Assertio by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assertio by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 587,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

