Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 377.5% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.