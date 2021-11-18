Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

ATER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $205.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.73. Aterian has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

