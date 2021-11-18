Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.22. Athena Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 246,405 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

Get Athena Technology Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHN. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $993,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,031,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.