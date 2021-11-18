Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Earnings Results

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ATKR stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,903. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16. Atkore has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.47.
In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Atkore
Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.
