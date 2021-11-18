Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Earnings Results

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,903. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16. Atkore has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.47.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

