Atlas Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.64 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00070189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00088486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,080.84 or 1.00362671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.69 or 0.07037332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

