aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) CEO Sanjay Shukla Purchases 2,500 Shares

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $21,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LIFE stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at $14,210,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at $10,110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 3,650.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 541,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 527,275 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at $3,728,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 302.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 482,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIFE. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

