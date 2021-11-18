aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.51. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.