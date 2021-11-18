Automata Network (ATA) Price Down 38.2% Over Last 7 Days

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Automata Network has a market cap of $165.90 million and approximately $28.97 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00067800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00069407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00090153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,156.57 or 1.00063779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.35 or 0.06958688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.