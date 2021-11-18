AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.29.

AN opened at $117.75 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

