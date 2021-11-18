Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Given a C$0.65 Price Target at Raymond James

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) has been given a C$0.65 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XLY. ATB Capital raised Auxly Cannabis Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday.

XLY opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

