Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the October 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalon by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avalon by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avalon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. 24,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.20. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

