Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Trading Down 0.6%

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.01 and last traded at $66.01. 80,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 85,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDV. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,926,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.