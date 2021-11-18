Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Position Raised by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $80.16 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26.

