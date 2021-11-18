Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) PT Raised to $12.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) had its target price upped by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 306.78% from the stock’s current price.

AXLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

AXLA stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 8.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. Axcella Health has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth about $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axcella Health by 311.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Axcella Health by 161.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

