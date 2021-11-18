Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.89. 947,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,028. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.08 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.30.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 38,550 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.48, for a total value of $7,111,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,256 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,464 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.