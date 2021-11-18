Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Thomas M. Constantine Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,049. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

