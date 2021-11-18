Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX. B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,354,000 after buying an additional 43,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,809,000 after purchasing an additional 152,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,049. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.