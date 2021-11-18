Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Update

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the October 14th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Azarga Uranium stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Azarga Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

