AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. AZEK’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. AZEK updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

AZEK stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.84. 59,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.18 and a beta of 1.50. AZEK has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $51.32.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZEK stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.