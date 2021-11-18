Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Azure Power Global worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Azure Power Global by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 8,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter.

AZRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

