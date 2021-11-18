B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 411 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $197.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.43 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

