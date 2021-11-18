B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 880 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after buying an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after buying an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $413,642,000 after purchasing an additional 404,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,511,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $249,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.