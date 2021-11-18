B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 190 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth $93,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $343.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.20. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $254.41 and a one year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.80.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.