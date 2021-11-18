B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Catalent were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 61.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 42,481 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $130.05 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.87 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.