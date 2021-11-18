B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,835,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after acquiring an additional 714,385 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,092,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

NYSE:NET opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.44 and its 200 day moving average is $122.87. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of -302.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total value of $4,086,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 745,905 shares of company stock worth $108,170,758. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

