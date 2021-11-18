B. Riley Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $548.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $466.00 to $548.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.88.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $465.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.15. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

