B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 145,055 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 145,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,154.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 23,377 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $257,380.77.

On Wednesday, November 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 65,589 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $762,144.18.

On Monday, November 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 45,963 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $551,096.37.

On Thursday, October 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 600 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $7,710.00.

On Friday, October 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,248,170.22.

On Wednesday, September 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,731 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $859,343.65.

On Monday, September 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,143 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $848,016.30.

On Friday, September 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $251,770.11.

On Thursday, September 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $340,225.11.

On Tuesday, September 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 38,544 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $531,136.32.

EOSE stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.14. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 923.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 276,626 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $1,253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

