Baader Bank Reiterates €79.00 Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.50 ($84.12).

Shares of LXS opened at €57.70 ($67.88) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.13. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €51.70 ($60.82) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

