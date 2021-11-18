Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.70 million-$120.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.50 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.780 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,258. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55, a PEG ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

