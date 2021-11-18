Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Bank of America by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 63.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 69.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $380.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

