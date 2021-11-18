Bank of America Corp DE Buys 668,911 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Embraer were worth $19,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Embraer by 28.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 89.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. HSBC upped their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.87.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

