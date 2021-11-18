Bank of America Corp DE Buys 668,911 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Embraer were worth $19,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Embraer by 28.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 89.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ERJ opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94.
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.