Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.44% of AxoGen worth $21,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 53.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AxoGen by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.78. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

