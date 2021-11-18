Bank of America Corp DE Has $20.38 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ExlService were worth $20,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $134.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.39 and a 52-week high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

