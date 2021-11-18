Bank of America Corp DE Has $22.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 805,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $22,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 26.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $3,847,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 416.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $26.97 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.