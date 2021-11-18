Bank of America Corp DE Has $22.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 805,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $22,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,847,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 33.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE LDP opened at $26.97 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.