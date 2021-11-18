Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of ManpowerGroup worth $21,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,573,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,150,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 227.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 115,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,196,000 after purchasing an additional 115,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average is $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.