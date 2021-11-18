Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 42,573 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Herc were worth $21,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Herc in the second quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Herc by 13.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Herc by 109.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herc in the second quarter worth $141,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $184.00 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average is $133.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Herc’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

