Bank of America Corp DE Sells 127,547 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 127,547 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $21,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $19,809,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO opened at $50.53 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

