Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,723 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.33% of ManpowerGroup worth $21,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,070,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,918,000 after buying an additional 53,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average is $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

