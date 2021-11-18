Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 127,547 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $21,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,306,000 after acquiring an additional 57,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after purchasing an additional 166,764 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 268.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after buying an additional 870,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.30. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $51.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

