Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $20,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Community Bank System by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of CBU stock opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.25.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.