Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.44% of AxoGen worth $21,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 28.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after buying an additional 418,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.78. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

