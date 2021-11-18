Bank of America Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $95.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 662,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,126. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,555,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $565,918,000 after purchasing an additional 474,984 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

