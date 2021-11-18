Barclays Raises Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target to $20.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.38.

TGI opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.70.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

