Barclays Upgrades CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Equal Weight

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COR. Truist boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.62.

Shares of COR stock opened at $171.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average is $139.08. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after buying an additional 55,995 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

