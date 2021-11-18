Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Up 184.4% in October

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 184.4% from the October 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of MCI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. 30,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 555,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 177,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 15.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 9.6% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 51,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

