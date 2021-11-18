Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Up 184.4% in October

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 184.4% from the October 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of MCI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. 30,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $16.47.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
