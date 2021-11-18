Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €114.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.47 ($97.02).

Shares of BAS stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) on Thursday, reaching €62.68 ($73.74). The company had a trading volume of 1,658,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is €63.57 and its 200 day moving average is €65.85. Basf has a one year low of €57.03 ($67.09) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

