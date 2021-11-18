Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.40. 346,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,552. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $77.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

